With 31,643 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's tally stands at 27,45,518

File image: Commuters at a railway station in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Maharashtra’s tally of the COVID-19 infection mounted to 27,45,518 after the state recorded 31,643 new cases, and 102 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the health department’s bulletin, 20,854 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours of the total 23,53,307 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today. The state's recovery rate stands at 85.71 percent while its fatality rate stands at 1.98 percent.

Currently 16,07,415 patients are in home quarantine while 16,614 people are in institutional quarantine.

The fresh infections and deaths come a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed senior health officials and the COVID task force to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules.

In the meeting that took place on March 28, Thackeray said the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously, and that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered, reported ANI.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

During the meeting, the COVID task force also expressed concerns over an increased death rate. Beds and other health facilities are also becoming inadequate due to the rapid increase in cases in the state.