Wishes pour in for Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday, posters put up in Delhi. Watch

Several politicians and Congress leaders wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. (Image: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Wishes and messages poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 53rd birthday on Monday. Posters were also put up outside his residence and the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi to celebrate the occasion.

The Congress has also planned a 5-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, according to reports.



#WATCH | Posters, extending birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, put up outside AICC Headquarters in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi celebrates his birthday today, 19th June. pic.twitter.com/D3C12FgDpG — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Several party colleagues of Gandhi and other politicians wished the leader on Twitter.

“To a fearless leader and to his unwavering commitment to keeping India united. To his unflinching faith in love, a love which is willing to forgive, to trust, to hope, and to embrace differences. To our own ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ - Happy Birthday @RahulGandhi Ji,” Congress party’s Twitter handle wrote sharing a photo of the politician.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote: "Warm birthday greetings to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unflinching commitment to Constitutional values and your indomitable courage in the face of adversity is admirable. May you continue speaking truth to power and be the voice of millions of Indians, while spreading the message of compassion and harmony."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote on Twitter: “Sending warmest birthday wishes to Sri @RahulGandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health and more strength to bring positive change.”



Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health and more strength to bring positive change.#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/y0rG9NrfE6 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 19, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also wished Gandhi. “Birthday greetings to dear brother Thiru @RahulGandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together,” he wrote.

“Happiest birthday wishes to the most Courageous and fearless leader of all times, a true brand ambassador of politics of love, the inspiration of Young India. Happy Birthday My Leader @RahulGandhi ji,” Youth Congress President Srinivas BV tweeted.

Several city wings of the Congress will be celebrating Rahul Gandhi’s birthday in their own way. The Mumbai Congress will hold programs under “Mohabbat ki Dukan” where party workers will interact with each other and discuss problems.