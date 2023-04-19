Wishes pour in for Mukesh Ambani on his birthday. Zomato's message is Twitter gold

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire businessman and Chairman of Reliance Industries, celebrated his 66th birthday today, on April 19th. Ambani is one of the richest people in the world and is known for his contributions to the Indian economy and society.

Born in Yemen in 1957, Ambani is the son of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Mumbai before joining the family business in 1981. Since then, he has played a key role in transforming Reliance Industries into one of India's largest conglomerates.

Under Ambani's leadership, Reliance Industries has diversified into various sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, retail, and telecommunications. The company is the largest private-sector company in India.

On his birthday, Ambani received congratulatory messages from several prominent figures and some, like Zomato, had a funny take.

“Happy b'day Mukesh Ambani, one of the only people who has never asked us for a coupon code,” the food delivery company wrote on Twitter. The comments on the tweet were hilarious as well.

India gets first National Liver Board aimed at counselling thousands of liver patients every year Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy V wrote: “Wishing Shri Mukesh Ambani Ji on his birthday today. May Lord Venkateswara bless you with a long and healthy life. May you continue making us proud by making India’s corporate sector world-class and leading us to many revolutions like you did with Jio in telecommunications.” “Wishing #MukeshAmbani a very happy birthday and many happy returns. Enjoy the insightful conversations as we break bread every time we meet. Congratulations on your vision and the execution to create a New India as evidenced by your companies and the Jio Centre,” Dr Shriram Nene wrote.

Ambani is also known for his philanthropic efforts. In 2010, he launched the Reliance Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on education, health, rural transformation, and sports development. The foundation has undertaken several initiatives to improve the quality of life for people in India, including building schools, hospitals, and community centres.

