Wishes pour in for Mukesh Ambani on his birthday. Zomato's message is Twitter gold

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

On his birthday, Mukesh Ambani received congratulatory messages on Twitter and companies like Zomato had a funny take.

Mukesh Ambani turned 66 today.

Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire businessman and Chairman of Reliance Industries, celebrated his 66th birthday today, on April 19th. Ambani is one of the richest people in the world and is known for his contributions to the Indian economy and society.

Born in Yemen in 1957, Ambani is the son of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Mumbai before joining the family business in 1981. Since then, he has played a key role in transforming Reliance Industries into one of India's largest conglomerates.

Under Ambani's leadership, Reliance Industries has diversified into various sectors, including petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, retail, and telecommunications. The company is the largest private-sector company in India.

On his birthday, Ambani received congratulatory messages from several prominent figures and some, like Zomato, had a funny take.