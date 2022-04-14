English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Wipro’s Rishad Premji’s pro-tip for work and life: ‘Weed out the prima donnas’

    Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has a word of advice that will stand you in good stead, both personally and professionally.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 02:47 PM IST
    Wipro chairman Rishad Premji shared a piece of advice with his Twitter followers

    Wipro chairman Rishad Premji shared a piece of advice with his Twitter followers


    Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has a word of advice that will stand you in good stead, both personally and professionally. “Weed out the prima donnas in your organisations and in your life!” he wrote on Twitter, where he often shares life lessons with his followers. Premji’s reference to “prima donnas” was presumably a call to get rid of people who are tough to please or difficult to work with.


    Rishad Premji’s post advocating the ‘weeding out’ of friends and co-workers who have an inflated sense of self worth was met with approval on the microblogging platform.

    Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh gave her seal of approval to the message

    Close

    Related stories


    As did several other Twitter users


    Rishad Premji, 45, is the son of the Wipro head Azim Premji. He was the chairman of Nasscom for the year 2018–19. The Harvard graduate took over as chairman of Wipro in July 2019.

    On Twitter, Premji has a following of over 1 lakh, and his feed is full of lessons he has learned over the course of his career.

    “Listen to all kinds of people. It’s remarkable how much you can learn and grow from where you least expect,” he advised his followers earlier this week.

    Before that, he had advocated for setting boundaries at work, writing: “Set boundaries and establish goals - then empower people to make it happen!”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Debjani Ghosh #Nasscom #Rishad Premji #Wipro
    first published: Apr 14, 2022 02:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.