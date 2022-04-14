Wipro’s Rishad Premji’s pro-tip for work and life: ‘Weed out the prima donnas’

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji shared a piece of advice with his Twitter followers



Weed out the prima donna’s in your organisations and in your life!

— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) April 14, 2022

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has a word of advice that will stand you in good stead, both personally and professionally. “Weed out the prima donnas in your organisations and in your life!” he wrote on Twitter, where he often shares life lessons with his followers. Premji’s reference to “prima donnas” was presumably a call to get rid of people who are tough to please or difficult to work with.

Rishad Premji’s post advocating the ‘weeding out’ of friends and co-workers who have an inflated sense of self worth was met with approval on the microblogging platform.

Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh gave her seal of approval to the message



Well said, Rishad. Protecting one prima donna, you demoralize 100s in your organization and dent the values and culture you may be wanting to nurture.

— Pramod (@PramodDrSolanki) April 14, 2022

As did several other Twitter users

Rishad Premji, 45, is the son of the Wipro head Azim Premji. He was the chairman of Nasscom for the year 2018–19. The Harvard graduate took over as chairman of Wipro in July 2019.

On Twitter, Premji has a following of over 1 lakh, and his feed is full of lessons he has learned over the course of his career.

“Listen to all kinds of people. It’s remarkable how much you can learn and grow from where you least expect,” he advised his followers earlier this week.



Listen to all kinds of people. It’s remarkable how much you can learn and grow from where you least expect. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) April 12, 2022



Before that, he had advocated for setting boundaries at work, writing: “Set boundaries and establish goals - then empower people to make it happen!”





