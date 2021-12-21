MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Winter solstice 2021: Google Doodle marks beginning of winter season

Google Doodle: The day of December solstice marks astronomical winter and summer seasons, respectively, for the northern and southern hemispheres of earth.

December 21, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
Winter season: Google Doodle shows an animation of a hedgehog walking in the snow.

Winter season: Google Doodle shows an animation of a hedgehog walking in the snow.


Google Doodle today marks December solstice when in the northern hemisphere, the sun will be at the southernmost point of the sky and the amount of day time will be the shortest.

The day marks astronomical winter and summer seasons, respectively, for the northern and southern hemispheres of earth. The northern hemisphere will see the longest night, and consequently the shortest day in the year.

Today’s Google Doodle shows an animation of a hedgehog walking in the snow.

On this day, the sun’s path appears farthest north or south, depending on which half of the planet you’re on. Solstices come twice a year. For the northern hemisphere, the summer (June) solstice occurs around June 20-21, and the winter (December) solstice happens around December 21-22.

During the solstices, earth reaches a point where its tilt is at the greatest angle to the plane of its orbit, causing one hemisphere to receive more daylight than the other.

The summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere occurs when the north pole is the nearest to the sun. It is derived from the Latin word 'sol' which means 'sun', and 'sistere', which means 'to stand still' and occurs two times in a year – once in each hemisphere. The moment the north pole is nearest to sun, the northern hemisphere experiences the summer solstice.
Tags: #Google Doodle #summer solstice #winter #Winter solstice
first published: Dec 21, 2021 10:30 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.