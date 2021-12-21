Winter solstice 2021: Google Doodle marks beginning of winter season

Winter season: Google Doodle shows an animation of a hedgehog walking in the snow.

Google Doodle today marks December solstice when in the northern hemisphere, the sun will be at the southernmost point of the sky and the amount of day time will be the shortest.

The day marks astronomical winter and summer seasons, respectively, for the northern and southern hemispheres of earth. The northern hemisphere will see the longest night, and consequently the shortest day in the year.

Today’s Google Doodle shows an animation of a hedgehog walking in the snow.

On this day, the sun’s path appears farthest north or south, depending on which half of the planet you’re on. Solstices come twice a year. For the northern hemisphere, the summer (June) solstice occurs around June 20-21, and the winter (December) solstice happens around December 21-22.

During the solstices, earth reaches a point where its tilt is at the greatest angle to the plane of its orbit, causing one hemisphere to receive more daylight than the other.