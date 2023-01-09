 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Will you serve beer?': IndiGo passenger asks pilot on Delhi-Goa flight. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

The question was asked on IndiGo's inaugural flight from Delhi to Goa's Mopa airport.

Scenes from inside the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa's Mopa airport. (Image credit: @IndiGo6E/Twitter)

IndiGo last week operated the inaugural flights to the new airport in North Goa’s Mopa, with the first two flights being from Hyderabad and Delhi. The airline shared a video of the pilot welcoming passengers onboard the first flight from Delhi to North Goa.

In another post that IndiGo quote-tweeted, with a longer video of the pilot’s welcome, a passenger was heard asking, “Will you serve beer?”

The pilot had begun his address by welcoming passengers.

“Are we all excited?” he asked the passengers. The passengers responded with loud cheers before plane took off.

“This is exactly what we need on a chilly Delhi winter morning,” the captain said.

“Sunny Goa awaits you,” he said.

The first-ever commercial flight to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa's Mopa was an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad which, landed before the IndiGo flight from Delhi.