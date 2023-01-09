'Will you serve beer?': IndiGo passenger asks pilot on Delhi-Goa flight. Watch

IndiGo last week operated the inaugural flights to the new airport in North Goa’s Mopa, with the first two flights being from Hyderabad and Delhi. The airline shared a video of the pilot welcoming passengers onboard the first flight from Delhi to North Goa.

In another post that IndiGo quote-tweeted, with a longer video of the pilot’s welcome, a passenger was heard asking, “Will you serve beer?”

The pilot had begun his address by welcoming passengers.

“Are we all excited?” he asked the passengers. The passengers responded with loud cheers before plane took off.

“This is exactly what we need on a chilly Delhi winter morning,” the captain said.

“Sunny Goa awaits you,” he said.

The first-ever commercial flight to land at the Manohar International Airport in Goa's Mopa was an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad which, landed before the IndiGo flight from Delhi.

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad carrying 179 passengers landed at 9 am at the new airport. There was also a live band performance outside the airport to welcome the passengers. In a separate incident, two passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Patna were arrested for carrying and consuming alcohol on the flight on Sunday, reports said. “With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi to Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities,” IndiGo tweeted. “We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media.”

Moneycontrol News

