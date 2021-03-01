English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Will you marry her: SC bench asks government employee accused of raping a school girl

The SC bench asked the government employee accused in the case of raping a schoolgirl if he was willing to marry her.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST

The Supreme Court bench headed by the CJI on March 1 asked a government employee seeking protection from arrest whether he would marry the woman who accused him of raping her.

According to a report in NDTV, the court was hearing a bail plea filed by a Mohit Chavan, an employee of the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company who was accused of raping a school girl and faces charges under POSCO.

“You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant. We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise, you will say we are forcing you to marry her,” the CJI bench stated, reported India Today.

The man after consulting with his lawyer said that he initially wanted to marry the woman, but she reportedly refused.

“I am not in any position to marry her now because I am already married,” the accused told the court.

Close

The trial court had granted the accused protection from arrest but the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had cancelled it. The Supreme Court said he would not be arrested for four weeks and allowed Chavan to apply for regular bail.

"That's why we have given you this indulgence. We will stay the arrest for four weeks. Then you apply for regular bail," said Chief Justice Bobde.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CJI #Supreme Court
first published: Mar 1, 2021 05:06 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

Corporate Buzz | Wipro stuck in Citibank's $900 million trouble; vaccines come to private hospitals; Should India too make Google, FB pay for news?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.