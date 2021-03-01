Will you marry her: SC bench asks government employee accused of raping a school girl

The Supreme Court bench headed by the CJI on March 1 asked a government employee seeking protection from arrest whether he would marry the woman who accused him of raping her.

According to a report in NDTV, the court was hearing a bail plea filed by a Mohit Chavan, an employee of the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company who was accused of raping a school girl and faces charges under POSCO.

“You should have thought before seducing and raping the young girl. You knew you are a government servant. We are not forcing you to marry. Let us know if you will. Otherwise, you will say we are forcing you to marry her,” the CJI bench stated, reported India Today.

The man after consulting with his lawyer said that he initially wanted to marry the woman, but she reportedly refused.

“I am not in any position to marry her now because I am already married,” the accused told the court.

The trial court had granted the accused protection from arrest but the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had cancelled it. The Supreme Court said he would not be arrested for four weeks and allowed Chavan to apply for regular bail.

"That's why we have given you this indulgence. We will stay the arrest for four weeks. Then you apply for regular bail," said Chief Justice Bobde.