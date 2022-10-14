SpaceX to stop funding Starlink in Ukraine? Elon Musk responds by mocking diplomat who told him to ‘f*** off’

Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk's SpaceX, has proved crucial in Ukraine, where the war has damaged cellular networks. SpaceX has sent around 20,000 terminals to Ukraine but that contribution could end, according to an exclusive CNN report.

In a letter to the Pentagon, SpaceX has said it would not be able to donate more Starlink terminals to Ukraine or pay for the existing ones indefinitely.

According to Musk, SpaceX has spent $80 million on Starlink terminals for Ukraine and that cost is expected to cross $100 million by the end of 2022.

On Twitter, some wondered if SpaceX wanting to stop donations to Ukraine was linked to a diplomat of the country's publicly blasting Musk.

Earlier this month, the diplomat Andrij Melnyk had told Musk to "f*** off", in response to a poll he posted on the likely outcomes of the Russia-Ukraine war.

In his latest tweet on the matter, Musk joked he was just following Melnyk's "recommendation".

But according to CNN, SpaceX's letter expressing inability to fund Starlink was sent to the Pentagon last month. In it, SpaceX requested the Pentagon to take over the funding.

Starlink comprises a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit. It offers high-speed internet in regions that don't have adequate mobile or fixed-line services.

Recently widespread outages of Starlink were seen during a Ukrainian counter-offensive operation, Financial Times reported. They were restored within hours.

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the Starlink had helped restore communications and energy infrastructure attacked by Russian missiles, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)