'Will not be tolerated': Crew blasted by airline for posing, dancing on plane's wing. Watch

As soon as the video emerged, the airline took out a statement and said, “this behaviour will not be tolerated”.

A flight crew landed up in trouble after caught posing and dancing on the wing of a plane. Members of Swiss International Air Lines were killing time before taking off to Zurich but were caught on camera engaging in reckless activities.

The video of the crew members was shot by a traveller waiting in the terminal. In the clip, a female attendant can be seen posing like a Disney princess and waving to a male member to join her. The man then popped out of the emergency exit and started doing “body-building poses” while a third person started clicking pictures.

According to the New York Post, two members of the ground crew on the tarmac were seen posing for a picture in front of the Boeing 777’s engine.

SWISS cabin crew in serious trouble for taking selfies on a 777 wing in Buenos Aires. pic.twitter.com/NrwevZ8ys8

— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 25, 2023

“What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening,” said Swiss spokesman Michael Pelzer.

“The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five meters [16.4 feet] high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating.”

Pelzer also mentioned that crew should only ever set foot on a plane’s wings in the event of a dire emergency — such as evacuations, as per the Post.

Vice President Martin Knuchel called for a ground stop on this type of tomfoolery, saying he was “angry and disappointed.”

Even the colleagues of the crew members expressed their disappointment. ““In addition to the fact that it is of course extremely dangerous, it is simply unprofessional,” a colleague said.

“Ashamed of my crew,” the flight’s other chief said.