App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Will be strong & brave like Congress': Chidambaram after meeting Sonia and Manmohan in Tihar

P Chidambaram is being investigated in a graft case related to INX media and is accused of enabling a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were in Tihar Jail on September 23 to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The rendezvous with the senior Congress leader indicted in the INX media scam, went on for 45 minutes.

His son Karti Chidambaram also paid him a visit around the same time, said a report by NDTV.

Close

Chidambaram, who is being grilled by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was arrested on August 21 and sent to judicial custody on September 5.

related news

The Congress party claims this to be a case of a witch hunt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. The decision of the party’s top leaders to meet the minister now fallen from grace is indicative of the fact that they would back their leaders against all forms of political bullying.

After the meeting concluded, a grateful Chidambaram put out a tweet from his official social media handle with the help of his family. It read:

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the way in which he is being treated by the Centre. She said: “I don't know much about the Chidambaram case. Law will take its own course. But what is the purpose of keeping him in Tihar jail like an ordinary prisoner? They should have shown him minimum respect.”

The former union minister is being investigated in a graft case related to INX media. He is accused of enabling a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company by exploiting the powers he held as the Finance Minister. It is believed that his son received huge amounts in kickbacks for facilitating the same.

The father-son duo was named by the co-founders of INX Media -- Peter and Indrani Mukerjea --who are currently serving their time in prison for murdering their daughter Sheena Bora.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Congress leader P Chidambaram #INX Media money laundering case #Tihar Jail

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.