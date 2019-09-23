'Will be strong & brave like Congress': Chidambaram after meeting Sonia and Manmohan in Tihar

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were in Tihar Jail on September 23 to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The rendezvous with the senior Congress leader indicted in the INX media scam, went on for 45 minutes.

His son Karti Chidambaram also paid him a visit around the same time, said a report by NDTV.

Chidambaram, who is being grilled by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was arrested on August 21 and sent to judicial custody on September 5.

The Congress party claims this to be a case of a witch hunt by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. The decision of the party’s top leaders to meet the minister now fallen from grace is indicative of the fact that they would back their leaders against all forms of political bullying.



I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:

I am honoured that Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh called on me today. As long as the @INCIndia party is strong and brave, I will also be strong and brave. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the way in which he is being treated by the Centre. She said: “I don't know much about the Chidambaram case. Law will take its own course. But what is the purpose of keeping him in Tihar jail like an ordinary prisoner? They should have shown him minimum respect.”

The former union minister is being investigated in a graft case related to INX media. He is accused of enabling a huge infusion of foreign funds into the company by exploiting the powers he held as the Finance Minister. It is believed that his son received huge amounts in kickbacks for facilitating the same.