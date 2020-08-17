Wikipedia locks Elon Musk's page after he begs his Twitter followers to 'trash him' on site



History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on August 16 put out a bizzare request to his 37.9 million followers on Twitter to "trash" him on his Wikipedia page, which allows anyone to edit pages. "History is written by the victors… except on Wikipedia," Musk tweeted.

In another post, the multi-billionaire begged and wrote, "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you".



After his request many users roasted his Wikipedia page. Here are some of the hilarious edits.



The “early investor” part of Tesla is wrong. That bs has been pushed by Eberhard (worst person I’ve ever worked with and that’s saying something!) for years.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2020

Elon Musk's page was later locked by Wikipedia due to the heavy traffic and it now reads "This page is protected to prevent vandalism." which limited changes to only editors approved by the site itself.

The tech-billionaire had last year expressed disappointment with the accuracy of Wikipedia, tweeting that he wanted someone to remove "investor" from his description on the platform.



Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It’s insane! Btw, can someone please delete “investor”. I do basically zero investing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2019

"Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It's insane! Btw, can someone please delete 'investor.' I do basically zero investing,"Elon Musk had tweeted in 2019.