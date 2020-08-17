172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|wikipedia-locks-elon-musks-page-after-he-begs-to-trash-him-on-site-5716431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wikipedia locks Elon Musk's page after he begs his Twitter followers to 'trash him' on site

"History is written by the victors… except on Wikipedia," Musk tweeted.

Moneycontrol News

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on August 16 put out a bizzare request to his 37.9 million followers on Twitter to "trash" him on his Wikipedia page, which allows anyone to edit pages. "History is written by the victors… except on Wikipedia," Musk tweeted.

In another post, the multi-billionaire begged and wrote, "Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you".

related news

After his request many users roasted his Wikipedia page. Here are some of the hilarious edits.

 

Elon Musk's page was later locked by Wikipedia due to the heavy traffic and it now reads "This page is protected to prevent vandalism." which limited changes to only editors approved by the site itself.

The tech-billionaire had last year expressed disappointment with the accuracy of Wikipedia, tweeting that he wanted someone to remove "investor" from his description on the platform.

"Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It's insane! Btw, can someone please delete 'investor.' I do basically zero investing,"Elon Musk had tweeted in 2019.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Twitter #Wikipedia #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.