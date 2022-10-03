Wife uses RTI to get husband’s salary details

Can a wife use the Right to Information Act to seek details of her husband’s income? According to the Central Information Commission (CIC), the answer is 'yes'.

The appellate body recently directed the Income Tax Department to provide a woman with generic details of her husband’s net income. Details of the case, which is related to marital dispute, were shared by the Financial Express.

In its reports, the Financial Express said that the woman, Sanju Gupta, had filed an RTI application to know the details of her husband’s gross income for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Gupta also sought details of her husband’s taxable income.

However, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Income Tax Department office of the Income Tax Officer, Bareilly, initially refused to provide her with the details, citing her husband’s refusal to share said details.

Unhappy with the order, Gupta filed two more appeals. She first sought help from the First Appellate Authority (FAA), which upheld the CPIO’s order.

Undeterred, Gupta filed a second appeal with the Central Information Commission (CIC).

According to the FE report, “the CIC looked into some of its own past orders and judgements of the Supreme Court and High Courts.”

After taking these into consideration, the CIC ruled in the wife’s favour and directed the CPIO to “inform the appellant about the generic details of the net taxable income/gross income of her husband held and available with the Public Authority.”