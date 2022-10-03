English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Wife uses RTI to get husband’s salary details

    The Central Information Commission recently directed the Income Tax Department to provide a woman with generic details of her husband’s net income.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

    Can a wife use the Right to Information Act to seek details of her husband’s income? According to the Central Information Commission (CIC), the answer is 'yes'.

    The appellate body recently directed the Income Tax Department to provide a woman with generic details of her husband’s net income. Details of the case, which is related to marital dispute, were shared by the Financial Express.

    In its reports, the Financial Express said that the woman, Sanju Gupta, had filed an RTI application to know the details of her husband’s gross income for the financial years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

    Gupta also sought details of her husband’s taxable income.

    However, the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), Income Tax Department office of the Income Tax Officer, Bareilly, initially refused to provide her with the details, citing her husband’s refusal to share said details.

    Close

    Related stories

    Unhappy with the order, Gupta filed two more appeals. She first sought help from the First Appellate Authority (FAA), which upheld the CPIO’s order.

    Undeterred, Gupta filed a second appeal with the Central Information Commission (CIC).

    According to the FE report, “the CIC looked into some of its own past orders and judgements of the Supreme Court and High Courts.”

    After taking these into consideration, the CIC ruled in the wife’s favour and directed the CPIO to “inform the appellant about the generic details of the net taxable income/gross income of her husband held and available with the Public Authority.”
    Tags: #Central Information Commission #Central Public Information Officer #Income Tax Department #RTI #salary
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 07:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.