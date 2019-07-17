App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wife of pilot killed in Mirage 2000 crash to join Air Force

Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, 33, was martyred when the Mirage 2000 fighter jet he was flying crashed on February 1.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Garima Abrol, the wife of deceased Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, recently cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) exams and will soon join the Indian Air Force.

Garima will receive training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana and will be commissioned into the Indian Air Force in January 2020.

Retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra took to Twitter to announce the same on July 14. Stating that Garima is a “woman of exceptional substance”, he posted two pictures of Garima – one with late IAF pilot Samir and the other a more recent photo taken after one of her training sessions.

Close
He wrote in the post: “Mrs Garima Abrol, wife of Sqn leader Samir Abrol who was martyred in Mirage2000 fighter plane crash while test flying it at HAL Airport. To join Air Force Academy. Woman of exceptional substance and will join @IAF_MCC in Jan 2020… Not all woman are made equal some are Armed forces Wives.”

On February 1, two young officers -- Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol, 33, and Siddhartha Negi, 31, -- were martyred when their Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed. Their French-designed fighter jet exploded at around 10:25 am on the fateful day. Though both the pilots had ejected safely, their parachutes caught fire, and the duo had a fatal fall.

related news

What’s tragic is that the sortie was considered to be comparatively benign in nature. It was supposed to be flown “with a target aircraft to check radar performance”. HAL test pilots had flown the same jet six times before the ill-fated flight and had certified it safe.

 
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 10:15 am

tags #Indian Air Force #Indian Air Force (IAF) #Plane crash

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.