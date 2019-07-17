Wife of pilot killed in Mirage 2000 crash to join Air Force

Garima Abrol, the wife of deceased Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, recently cleared the Services Selection Board (SSB) exams and will soon join the Indian Air Force.

Garima will receive training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Telangana and will be commissioned into the Indian Air Force in January 2020.

Retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra took to Twitter to announce the same on July 14. Stating that Garima is a “woman of exceptional substance”, he posted two pictures of Garima – one with late IAF pilot Samir and the other a more recent photo taken after one of her training sessions.



On February 1, two young officers -- Squadron Leaders Samir Abrol, 33, and Siddhartha Negi, 31, -- were martyred when their Mirage 2000 fighter jet crashed. Their French-designed fighter jet exploded at around 10:25 am on the fateful day. Though both the pilots had ejected safely, their parachutes caught fire, and the duo had a fatal fall.

What’s tragic is that the sortie was considered to be comparatively benign in nature. It was supposed to be flown “with a target aircraft to check radar performance”. HAL test pilots had flown the same jet six times before the ill-fated flight and had certified it safe.