Wife of Indian-origin doctor who drove family off cliff in Tesla doesn’t want him prosecuted: reports

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Dharmesh Patel, an Indian-origin doctor, was booked on attempted murder and child abuse charges after driving his wife and two children off a California cliff in a Tesla.

The wife of a 41-year-old Indian-origin doctor accused of attempting to murder his family, including his two children, in a car crash in the US has said that she doesn't want him to be prosecuted, media reports said.

Dharmesh A Patel, a physician from Pasadena, California, was accused of intentionally driving his wife and their two children in a Tesla car off a cliff in California last month.

According to his attorney Joshua Bentley, Patel's wife, who initially informed rescue officials that the accused drove off the cliff on purpose, said she doesn't want him prosecuted, the Fox News Channel reported on Monday.

Bentley told the court last week that the central witness, later determined to be his client's wife, hoped Patel would not be prosecuted, KNTV news station reported.