Wife gives up last bit of food for husband. Viral video slammed for glorifying gender roles

A scripted video shows a wife giving up her own dinner so her husband can eat (Screengrabs from video tweeted by @RajivKalra18)

A husband and wife sit together at the dining table. The man, busy scrolling through social media, asks his wife to serve him more rice without looking up from his phone. The woman reaches for the dish, realises there is no more rice left, and gives up food from her own plate so her husband can eat. All this while, the man doesn’t seem to notice his wife giving up her own portion of rice, doesn’t seem to acknowledge her existence beyond asking her to serve him and continues scrolling his phone as his wife watches him fondly.

This is an Instagram Reel that has sparked a fierce debate on social media – with some praising the woman a perfect example of the self-sacrificing Indian wife and others slamming the video for glorifying traditional gender roles.

The video was first shared on Instagram and soon made its way to Twitter, where it has garnered a whopping 12.4 million views.

Reactions to the clip seemed largely negative on the microblogging platform as several people slammed it for romanticising the stereotype of the self-sacrificing woman.

“No need to glorify this and no need for sacrifice, if the husband is uncaring,” wrote one commenter. “Toxic man. Don’t romanticise this kind of behaviour,” said another.

“Is this supposed to be a “cute” depiction cause this is absolutely horrifying and perfectly portrays the idea of Indian patriarchy. The man-baby isn’t even aware of his surroundings and is scrolling reels while the wife/mother has to sacrifice her food for him?” a third noted.



this culture of women eating lesser, later meals than the males at home has led to a rise in protein deficiency and anemia in indian women. but please, go ahead and make your stupid video that further ingrains this message that women need to put other's nutrition before their own https://t.co/qjGTxve7np pic.twitter.com/v4lRnrzQ2m

— iqra (@thiccra) July 30, 2023



Several Twitter users also criticised the man for barely acknowledging his wife and failing to serve himself.



In this whole thing no one noticed how the husband is not even looking at his food or interacting with his wife and watching content on his phone throughout. Thats a bigger problem https://t.co/m5usGzmx9x

— Priyanka Lahiri (@PriyankaLahiri_) July 31, 2023



1/4th of menstruating women in India suffer from malnutrition and have a Body Mass Index of less than 18.5. 57% of them are anemic as well. In a civilised society, 'influencers' creating this kind of propaganda would get electric chairs. https://t.co/Po5ksOV8P8

— barbie's kothi bangla (@chippdnailss) July 30, 2023



“Any able-bodied person who can't serve himself his own food that too from a container which is literally a few cms away from him doesn't deserve food,” one person opined in a sentiment echoed by hundreds others.