320-year-old newspaper Wiener Zeitung shuts print edition, leaves Twitter dejected

The front page of the newspaper read, "116,840 days, 3,839 months, 320 years, 12 presidents, 10 Kaisers, 2 republics, 1 newspaper." (Photo credits: twitter.com/@derJamesJackson).

A 320-year-old Vienna-based newspaper named "Wiener Zeitung" printed their final edition on Friday. The key reason behind the discontinuation of the print edition was the financial difficulties faced due to falling revenues.

In their final front page, released on Friday, the newspaper paid tribute to their legacy.



The oldest newspaper in the world - the Wiener Zeitung - has been printed for the last time. This is the final front page pic.twitter.com/M28gHihw7W — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) June 30, 2023

The newspaper was founded on August 8, 1703 with the objective to provide news in a straightforward manner, without using poetic language.

Initially known as "Wiennerisches Diarium", the newspaper earned respect for publishing an extensive range of articles across domestic and foreign news, culture and business news.

However, the newspaper started to face financial difficulties because of a recent law change, which removed the need for firms to publish changes to the commercial registry in their print edition. The newspaper was also forced to let go off 63 employees and downsized their editorial staff to 20 members.

The news of "Wiener Zeitung" discontinuing their print edition left many on Twitter dejected.

"Damn. I'm in Vienna today, June 30th, I'm gonna find this, frame & preserve it," one user wrote.

One user tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk and asked if he could buy the newspaper.

"@elonmusk can you buy the oldest newspaper?," the user wrote.

"That’s really sad… but hope it’s online then," a third user wrote on Twitter.