you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wi-Fi 6: Everything you need to know about the latest Wi-Fi standard

Wi-Fi 6 reaches speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps as compared to 3.5 Gbps on Wi-Fi 5.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

When buying a smartphone, laptop, tablet, you name it, little to no thought is given to the devices Wi-Fi standard. Isn’t it all about the camera, performance, display, graphics and so on? But still, aren’t you eager to find out what Wi-Fi 6 is?

Wi-Fi 6

Firstly, Wi-Fi 6 is the next-generation of Wi-Fi. The physical hardware for Wi-Fi 6 is quite similar to Wi-Fi 5. So, on the client-side device, manufacturers can continue to lean on the antenna design experience that they’ve gained from previous generations of Wi-Fi. Even battery consumption of new Wi-Fi 6 chipsets only expected to increase during times continuous high-speed data transfer.

Is it faster?

So, how fast is Wi-Fi 6, well it’s fast, reaching speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps and that’s up from 3.5 Gbps on Wi-Fi 5. But Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi, in general, isn’t about speed. Theoretically speaking, you’re unlikely to get both of these speeds in any real-world test.

Average download speed in the United States (72 Mbps) is less than one percent of the maximum speed Wi-Fi 6 can reach. However, the fact that Wi-Fi 6 has a higher theoretical speed limit than Wi-Fi 5 is still pretty remarkable, considering the 9.6 Gbps may not necessarily be for a single PC. It could be split up across a network of devices, which means more speed per device.

How does it help?

Wi-Fi 6 isn’t about boosting speed for a particular device, but improving the network when several devices are connected to it. An average household in the US had around 5 Wi-Fi enabled devices when Wi-Fi 5 first showed up. Today, that number has nearly doubled. Since your router can only communicate with so many devices, the increasing number is going to take a toll on your network. The more gadgets demanding Wi-Fi, the slower your network’s going to get.

What Wi-Fi 6 does is introduce new technologies to help mitigate the issues that arise with the increasing number of Wi-Fi devices on a single network.

Wi-Fi 6 lets routers send data to multiple devices in the same broadcast, lets routers communicate with more devices and allow Wi-Fi-enabled devices to schedule check-ins with the router. All these features combined keep connections reliable as more devices on the network start demanding data.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #Technology #trends

