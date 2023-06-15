Why youth in China are quitting high-paying jobs to become waiters, baristas

Most of the young professionals who made the switch say that it's a relief to no longer worry about performance reports and only focus on menial tasks. (Representational image)

"I gave up my high-paying consulting job, escaped endless emails, interviews, and PPTs, and started from scratch as a barista with a monthly salary of only a fraction at that time," a 25-year-old woman from China's Liaoning wrote on her social media platform.

Another Chinese woman who worked at ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, has now opened an eater and spends the day cooking. "I can only say that I'm so happy after leaving the company," she wrote on social media. "Although the body is tired, the mind is very happy."

These women aren't the only ones who have ditched their high-paying jobs and have taken up jobs that require a lot of manual labour and pay only a fraction of the salary such as baristas, waiters, and cashiers. It's a trend that has taken over the country amid record-high youth-unemployment rates and a generation of people who are overqualified for the job market.

Over the past year, youngsters in China have been sharing photos and videos of their new roles masse on Xiaohongshu, China's version of Instagram. The hashtag "my first physical-work experience" has more than 30 million views as of June 12, Business Insider reported.

A description of the hashtag read: "From fast-food-restaurant owners, cleaners, waiters, to pet grooming, young people try to regain control of their lives and inner order through these 'mindless' manual tasks."

Most of the young professionals who made the switch say that it's a relief to no longer worry about performance reports and only focus on menial tasks.

The woman from Liaoning who is now a waiter said she held a graduate degree, and that she couldn't get a sense of fulfillment from her white-collar job. "That emptiness came from how I'm devoting my life to an outcome that doesn't really have much to do with me, that I'm just a replaceable screw," she wrote on social media. "I realized this kind of physical work with a sense of participation actually provides nourishment for creation. Because doing these things is fun, my spirit is always lifted."

Explaining the trend, Jia Miao, an assistant sociology professor, told CNBC, "A lot of young people might feel disappointed about their jobs because companies are not hiring them for a job, but they're hiring you to operate a computer on a desk."