Why this 'strictly vegan' office's email to a job applicant is viral with 10,000 comments

In the competitive world of job hunting, applicants often go to great lengths to meet the demands and expectations set by prospective employers. However, a recent incident involving a bizarre request from a company has caught the attention of social media users, igniting a heated discussion on Reddit about personal choices and professional obligations.

A job applicant shared a portion of an email online, expressing concern over a peculiar requirement of the hiring company. The individual, who remains anonymous, questioned the validity of the demand and its potential impact on the hiring decision.

The email, which quickly went viral, read as follows: "Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring a vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch off-site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?"



The applicant's post on Reddit sparked a significant response, with many expressing their disbelief and criticism regarding the company's unusual stipulation.

Another user speculated the job was for a dog rescue centre. While some argued that the company's request was understandable, citing concerns about cross-contamination or ethical considerations related to animal welfare, others deemed it an excessive intrusion.

One Reddit user shared their experience, stating, "There's a vegan market here that has the exact same rules for employees. They don't want to risk any cross-contamination from your lunch."

Another user chimed in, recounting their encounter with a similar requirement when applying to a restaurant, saying, "I once applied to a restaurant that was the same. They said I could eat non-vegan foods somewhere outside with some distance or at home but forbidden on site."

“To be fair, the email does say they can eat lunch offsite if they aren’t bringing vegan stuff,” a comment read.

The viral post has over 10,000 comments with many debating whether the company can be sued for this rule. However several users pointed out that it was unlikely.