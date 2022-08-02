Why this MP bit into raw brinjal mid-speech in Parliament | Watch

Screengrab from video uploaded on YouTube by Sansad TV

Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar took a bite out of a raw brinjal in the Lok Sabha to make a point about high LPG cost.

Dastidar raised the issue of high LPG cost during the debate on price rise in Lok Sabha, biting, mid-speech, into a raw brijal she had brought with her to the parliament. The Trinamool MP said she wondered whether the "government bahadur wants us to eat raw" vegetables to underscore the fact that high gas prices are making it difficult for the poor to cook food.

As opposition members questioned the seriousness of the government in addressing the problem of inflation, Dastidar said those who got a cylinder under Ujjwala scheme don't have the money for a refill.

Other members of the parliament, including those from Dastidar’s own party, looked amused as she took a bite out of the raw vegetable.

"The prices of LPG cylinder have been raised four times in the last few months...from Rs. 600, it is now Rs. 1,100," the TMC MP said, adding that cylinder rates must be reduced.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had earlier the raised the issue of LPG cost, noting the "exorbitant" price of the subsidised cylinder under the 'Ujjwala Yojana' scheme.

He said data shows that nearly 25 per cent of beneficiaries order only one or two or three refills per year and in the remaining months they do not use LPG cylinders but use non-clean fuel. "These are the poorest families among the beneficiaries. This proves conclusively that the exorbitant price of the subsidised cylinder (Rs 853) is the spoiler," the former union minister said, according to news agency PTI.

While Ujjwala beneficiaries have to pay Rs 853 for each 14.2 kg cylinder, non-subsidised LPG is now at Rs 1,053 per cylinder.

(With inputs from PTI)