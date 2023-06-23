Why this Delhi landlord's gesture for his tenants has impressed Twitter

The woman shared a photo of cold coffee that her landlord got for her and her roommate. (Image: @SrishtiMittal22/Twitter)

A Delhi resident’s tweet on her landlord is going viral after she shared a heartfelt gesture that he repeats every time he visits his rented house. The user, Srishti Mittal, shared a photograph of a cold coffee bottle that her landlord had got for us for this visit, something that he does every time without fail.

“My landlord is the sweetest man I have ever met. Whenever he visits us (me and my roomie), he never forgets to bring something for us. Juice, shakes, cold drinks, and this time, he brought cold coffee for us. Bhagwan aisa landlord sabko de (May God give a landlord like this to everyone),” Mittal tweeted with the picture.

Her tweet, revealing that her landlord brings her and her roommate juice, shake or cold drinks every time he visits, resonated with Twitter and quickly went viral with nearly a million views.



Hundreds of comments followed. Many shared their own experiences.

“The gender of either you or your landlord doesn't affect the sweetness and generosity of his actions. Whether you are male or female, it's wonderful to have a landlord who goes out of his way to bring treats and make you feel valued as a tenant. Enjoy the cold coffee and appreciate the kindness!” one user tweeted.

“Similar with me. My landlady and landlord, in their 60s, lives on the ground floor. She always cooks something good for me on Sundays and holidays. Never denied any of my requests, be it friends or family visit or delay in rent payment etc,” tweeted another.

“We had a wonderful relationship with the landlord. His family was on the 1st and 2nd floor. We were on the ground. The daughter received love and affection from them just like she would have received from her own grandparents. After 10 years we still catch up regularly,” another comment read.



The tweet has received over 15,000 likes in a few hours.