Why this couple sold their UK home for Rs 4.15 crore and bought a French village

The UK couple has bought the historic hamlet of Lac De Maison in Poitou-Charentes. (Image: Tripadvisor)

Seeking an escape from the relentless demands of modern life, Liz and David Murphy made a bold decision to sell their three-bedroom home in Manchester, England, and purchase an entire French village.

The couple, who previously worked in radio, acquired the historic hamlet of Lac De Maison in Poitou-Charentes, southwest France, in January 2021. With the £400,000 (Rs 4.15 crore) proceeds from the sale of their former residence, they secured six 400-year-old houses, two barns, and three acres of land.

Not content with merely acquiring the village, the Murphys embarked on an ambitious project to transform the dilapidated properties into comfortable homes for their family, with the potential for a thriving holiday business in the future.

Through the assistance of local builders and tradesmen, they renovated the houses and added two 10m x 15m swimming pools to the idyllic rural setting. The total cost of the project amounted to £300,000 (Rs 3.11 crore).

The family, consisting of Liz, David, and their two children Tom (12) and Charlotte (8), settled into the main house in late 2022. Joining them in this endeavour, Liz's mother Helen Diaper (73) and stepfather Terry (72) now reside in the house opposite theirs.

The remaining four houses and two barns have been converted into holiday homes, which the family rent out for several hundred pounds per week.

The transformation from the hectic pace of city life to the tranquility of the French countryside has been a revelation for the Murphy family. Liz, 45, admitted to Metro UK, "We were both working 9-5 jobs in England, with busy lives, and the kids were in after-school clubs, and it was like we were on an endless treadmill."

The COVID-19 pandemic forced them to re-evaluate their priorities, and they realized that they had been neglecting quality time with their children.

The idea of moving to France had been a topic of conversation for years, and the sudden urge to act upon it prompted the family to take the plunge. Liz's parents, too, were inspired by their enthusiasm and decided to sell their house and embark on this adventure alongside their daughter and son-in-law.

However, the family had no prior experience with physical labour, nor did they possess a strong command of the French language. Liz explains, "We didn't have a clue when we came, neither of us had done physical jobs. Both of us had done school French but not for years." Through immersion and everyday conversations, they gradually improved their French language skills.

Liz acknowledges that the transition from a city to a village was not without its difficulties, as they encountered issues such as flooding, problems with their septic tank, and a lack of electricity upon their arrival.

Living conditions were far from glamorous in the beginning, with the family residing in a caravan for several months. However, these challenges ultimately contributed to a sense of adventure and growth for the children, although Liz said, "For the kids, it was a big adventure, to us it was hell."

David, a trained hypnotherapist, explains that the value they found in the property was a key factor in their decision. "We were amazed at what we could get for our house price in Manchester; we could get a hamlet," he says.

David humorously adds, "Thank God for Google Translate. But it's reached the stage where we learn from conversations."