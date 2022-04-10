Why this 15-year-old bag is Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta's symbol of independence

Radhika Gupta and her 15-year-old bag. (Image credit: @iRadhikaGupta/Twitter)

Edelweiss MD and CEO Radhika Gupta on Sunday shared a lesson on being financially self-sufficient independence and a photo of a 15-year-old bag which spoke to her about "financial independence in a way no book can".

Gupta wrote on Twitter, "Money is not just a number, nor is it a contest. It is emotional, earned to be invested yes but ultimately enjoyed."



Money is not just a number, nor is it a contest. It is emotional, earned to be invested yes but ultimately enjoyed.

A special money memory is this 15y old handbag, my first fun purchase from my own salary. It speaks to me about financial independence in a way no book can! pic.twitter.com/wxijZ0PJup — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) April 10, 2022

"A special money memory is this 15 -year-old handbag, my first fun purchase from my own salary. It speaks to me about financial independence in a way no book can!"

The tweet prompted others to share their first spends and what it meant to them.

"It's really nice to come across people who have saved the things purchased from their first salary. I bought my first basic mobile phone when I was working with ICICI Bank as a sales executive. I purchased it 8 months after my joining and I still have it," Devang Jain (@dev_thakkar23) commented.

Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and President of Schindler India said, "Mine was $100 which I sent to my mum and she still has it! That feeling when I realised how tough it is to earn. When it was my parents' money, it never felt bad to spend but now it hurts."

Former banker Shephalika Gokhale tweeted, "I remember I had bought a cordless phone with my first purchase. I was so so proud of it that now we would use it from anywhere in the house, just like they showed in the movies. This was obviously before mobile phones became common place."





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes