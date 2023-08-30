Why these airlines are now weighing passengers before departure

Several airlines have weighed passengers in the past. (Representational)

In a move aimed at enhancing flight safety, South Korea's flagship carrier, Korean Air, has announced plans to weigh passengers and their carry-on items at the airport.

This initiative comes in response to a directive from Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transportation (MOLIT) to update aircraft weight and balance management standards. The airline is set to carry out these measurements over a three-week period, beginning at Gimpo International Airport on August 28 and Incheon International Airport on September 8.

Korean Air's decision follows a similar strategy introduced by Air New Zealand earlier this year. The aviation industry, often scrutinized for safety and efficiency, seems to be embarking on an intriguing experiment that has stirred discussions among passengers and experts alike.

The airline's spokesperson emphasized the importance of this process for flight safety, stating that it aligns with Korean Air's commitment to ensuring the safety of flight operations. While some passengers might raise concerns about privacy and body image, the airline acknowledges that passengers who wish to opt out of the weighing process can inform airport staff.

Finnair also weighed passengers in 2017, and Hawaiian Air conducted multiple passenger weight exercises on flights between Honolulu and American Samoa. Samoa Air, now defunct, used to charge passengers by their weight, Reuters reported.

Vance Hilderman, CEO of the aviation safety company Afuzion, shared insights with CNBC into the potential impact of passenger weight on flight operations. He noted that for larger commercial aircraft like the Boeing 737 and above, built-in safety measures already account for passenger weight variations.

These systems, coupled with advanced aviation software, can adjust for weight changes, air density fluctuations, and other variables, ensuring the aircraft's stability and safety.

This new trend likely won’t happen in the US, Hilderman believes, although an FAA advisory circular published in 2019 stated that airlines are allowed to do it.

For Europe, where carriers follow European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations, the story is different. EASA weighed nearly 23,000 passengers in 2008 and 2009.

Critics of this approach argue that the emphasis on individual passenger weight might not significantly affect flight safety. The weight of fuel, cargo, and the aircraft itself far outweighs the variation in passenger weight.

Despite the controversy, the move sheds light on a larger concern regarding the need for periodic weight assessments to ensure accurate weight estimates and balance onboard commercial flights.

The ethical implications of such practices raise questions about passenger privacy and the potential for discrimination as the new move is followed by more airlines.