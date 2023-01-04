Why Netflix co-founder leaves work at 5 pm on Tuesdays

It’s the first week of the new year and several business leaders have shared their resolutions for 2023, their goals and how they plan to achieve them. Marc Randolph, co-founder of streaming giant Netflix, shared what he does to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

For over three decades, Randolph made sure to not miss his Tuesday date nights with his wife.

Describing how he achieved this, the Netflix boss writes in a LinkedIn post, “Rain or shine, I left at exactly 5 pm and spent the evening with my best friend. We would go to a movie, have dinner, or just go window-shopping downtown together.”

Randolph would not entertain meetings, conference calls, or last-minute question or requests on Tuesday evenings.

“If you had something to say to me on Tuesday afternoon at 4:55, you had better say it on the way to the parking lot. If there was a crisis, we are going to wrap it up by 5:00,” he says.

He said taking time out for his wife for their quality time is what kept him sane and put the rest of his work in perspective.

“I resolved a long time ago to not be one of those entrepreneurs on their 7th startup and their 7th wife.” Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph co-founded Netflix in August 1997. The company, headquartered in Los Gatos, California, began as DVD rental service.

Moneycontrol News

