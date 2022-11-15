 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Manchester United is better off without Cristiano Ronaldo

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 15, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Stats suggest the Premier League club is better off without the Portuguese superstar, who made explosive claims in a television interview about being "betrayed".

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was betrayed by Manchester United and felt the club has not progressed ever since his exit during his first tenure at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are heading towards an ugly divorce after the Portuguese legend made explosive claims in a televised interview, which aired on Sunday night.

In an unauthorised interview with British media personality Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo says he was betrayed by Manchester United and felt the club has not progressed ever since his exit during his first tenure at the club, while also stating he has no respect for manager Erik Ten Hag.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo says he's been ''betrayed'' by Manchester United

On Ten Haag, he said: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."

Ronaldo suggests he now regrets moving back to the club in the summer of 2021. “I followed my heart. He (Sir Alex) said to me, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City, and I said, ‘OK, Boss’.

“The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.