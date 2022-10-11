Why heart-shaped traffic lights are appearing across Bengaluru

All hearts in Bengaluru: Certain traffic signals in the city are flashing the heart symbol to promote heart health (Image credit: ManipalHealth/Twitter)

Commuters in Bengaluru were recently surprised to see the heart symbol appear in many traffic lights across the city. While some took photos to share on social media, others wondered why the red traffic lights in the capital of Karnataka were suddenly flashing hearts.

Turns out, the heart-shaped traffic lights are the results of a joint initiative by Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to provide quick access to first aid in case of cardiac emergencies.



These included the red signal being in the shape of a heart, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health, and QR codes to access emergency services easily instead of dialing a number to call for it.

QR codes were also posted at all traffic signal junctions in the city for use during medical emergencies, according to Manipal Hospitals. Residents of Bengaluru will therefore be able to access emergency services by scanning the QR code in case of medical emergencies.

According to Manipal Hospitals, the heart-shaped traffic lights were installed on World Heart Day to “encourage Bangalore to be a 'heart smart city'.” Over 20 locations in the city have received the traffic lights.

Under the initiative, audio messages spreading awareness on heart health were also played in the city. Manipal Hospitals said the QR codes would enable users to access emergency services easily instead of dialling for it. With a single click, the user would be directed to an ambulance service.

“The heart shaped traffic signal is put up to signify that every life is important,” a senior official from the Cubbon Park Traffic Police told Bangalore Mirror. “One should not ride or drive fast and jump signals. People should be cautious and follow traffic rules. This apart, it also indicates that their loved ones are waiting back home and one should follow all the safety measures.”