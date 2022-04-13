Why Elon Musk may testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial

Elon Musk may be called to testify in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which billionaire Elon Musk is expected to testify, began in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday.

Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over an essay she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. She wrote about the domestic abuse she suffered without taking names - but Depp’s lawyers argue that it is clear she was referring to her ex-husband, which led to him losing out on work.

Amber Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, has countersued Depp, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands, AFP reported.

The case has attracted attention not only for the Hollywood stars involved but also for the high-profile names that could be called to testify. Billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk is expected to be one of people called to testify, along with Heard’s Pineapple Express costar James Franco and actor Paul Bettany.

Musk’s name was dragged into the trial by Depp, who accused him of having an affair with Heard during his famous 2020 libel case. Depp lost libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater - after which he filed the defamation complaint against his ex-wife and sued her for $50 million.

According to Deadline, Elon Musk will speak to the court via WebEx video link.

The tech mogul’s name has already surfaced during trial. According to the Independent, Depp was seen smirking as Heard’s lawyer told the jury that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.

A panel of seven jurors and four alternates is hearing the case between Depp and Heard, who had a starring role in Aquaman. The trial, presided over by Judge Penney Azcarate, is expected to last several weeks.





