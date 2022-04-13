English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Why Elon Musk may testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial

    The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which billionaire Elon Musk is expected to testify, began in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday.

    Sanya Jain
    April 13, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
    Elon Musk may be called to testify in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

    Elon Musk may be called to testify in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.

    The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which billionaire Elon Musk is expected to testify, began in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday.

    Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million over an essay she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. She wrote about the domestic abuse she suffered without taking names - but Depp’s lawyers argue that it is clear she was referring to her ex-husband, which led to him losing out on work.

    Amber Heard, who was married to Depp from 2015 to 2017, has countersued Depp, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands, AFP reported.

    The case has attracted attention not only for the Hollywood stars involved but also for the high-profile names that could be called to testify. Billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk is expected to be one of people called to testify, along with Heard’s Pineapple Express costar James Franco and actor Paul Bettany.

    Musk’s name was dragged into the trial by Depp, who accused him of having an affair with Heard during his famous 2020 libel case. Depp lost libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater - after which he filed the defamation complaint against his ex-wife and sued her for $50 million.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to Deadline, Elon Musk will speak to the court via WebEx video link.

    The tech mogul’s name has already surfaced during trial. According to the Independent, Depp was seen smirking as Heard’s lawyer told the jury that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.

    A panel of seven jurors and four alternates is hearing the case between Depp and Heard, who had a starring role in Aquaman. The trial, presided over by Judge Penney Azcarate, is expected to last several weeks.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Amber Heard #Elon Musk #Johnny Depp
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 04:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.