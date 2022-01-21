MARKET NEWS

Why Elon Musk feels Twitter's NFT profile pic feature is 'annoying'

Elon Musk's reaction comes a day after Twitter announced the launch of the tool to showcase NFTs on users’ profile photos.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
Elon Musk overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person in 2021.

Twitter’s latest feature where users can showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their profile pictures is “annoying”, billonaoire Elon Musk said, saying the social media giant is spending a huge amount of resources on this feature.

Twitter Inc joined the NFT bandwagon as it announced on Thursday the launch of the tool to showcase the digital assets on users’ display photos. The feature, available on iOS to users of the company's Twitter Blue subscription service, connects their Twitter accounts to crypto wallets where the users store NFT holdings.

“Twitter is spending engineering resources on this while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?” Elon Musk tweeted on Friday.

Twitter displays the NFT profile pictures as hexagons, differentiating them from the standard circles available to other users. Tapping on the pictures prompts details about the art and its ownership to appear.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, especially in the post-pandemic world, and several key personalities across the globe have jumped the bandwagon. In India, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal and Sunny Leone are among celebrities who have launched their NFTs.

Twitter rushing to cash in on cryptocurrency trends like NFTs comes months after it added functionality for users to send and receive Bitcoin last year.

Musk, who overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person in 2021, is a huge crypto enthusiast and is known for influencing the value of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin through his remarks on social media.

Sales of NFTs reached some $25 billion in 2021, according to data from market tracker DappRadar, although there were signs of growth slowing toward the end of the year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Elon Musk #NFT #Twitter
first published: Jan 21, 2022 04:14 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.