Why doctors have no treatment for parasites growing in Chinese man's eyelid

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

When the man proposed the idea of surgery to remove the parasites, doctors told him that they would just move to a new location when the eyelid starts bleeding.

A Chinese man has turned to the social media for help after doctors at multiple hospitals told him they had no cure for the parasites growing underneath his eyelid.

The man, surnamed Liu, shared a video of him online showing his left eyelid that was curled up and uneven in shape with clumps. Those were parasites that were detected after he noticed late last month that something was moving around his eye.

He went for a check-up where doctors told him that they didn’t have a treatment for him. He went to other hospitals where he was met with the same response.

Liu has been experiencing from intense and painful movement inside his eye. When he proposed the idea of surgery to remove the parasites, the doctors told him that they would just move to a new location when the eyelid starts bleeding.