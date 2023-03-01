Why doctors have no treatment for parasites growing in Chinese man's eyelid

The man has been experiencing pain in his eyelid for almost a month. (Image: Douyin)

A Chinese man has turned to the social media for help after doctors at multiple hospitals told him they had no cure for the parasites growing underneath his eyelid.

The man, surnamed Liu, shared a video of him online showing his left eyelid that was curled up and uneven in shape with clumps. Those were parasites that were detected after he noticed late last month that something was moving around his eye.

He went for a check-up where doctors told him that they didn’t have a treatment for him. He went to other hospitals where he was met with the same response.

Liu has been experiencing from intense and painful movement inside his eye. When he proposed the idea of surgery to remove the parasites, the doctors told him that they would just move to a new location when the eyelid starts bleeding.

Dejected, Liu is now seeking help on social media and his story has gone viral in mainland China.

An experienced doctor told Liu that parasites like to inhabit harsh environments.

“He’s seen many patients who had parasites on their eyeballs, but it’s his first time seeing parasites inside the eyelid,” Liu said in his video.

Concerned users prayed for his recovery while many wondered whether the man’s supposed unhealthy lifestyle led to the parasite infection.