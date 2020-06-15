'Why do you end your life?': Amitabh Bachchan’s moving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The opening lines of the post he put up on Instagram along with a throwback picture he had taken with Rajput, read: “Why ... Why ... Why ... Why ... Sushant Singh Rajput ... why do you end your life… your brilliant talent ... your brilliant mind ... laid to rest, without asking, seeking ... why.”
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media a day after industry colleague Sushant Singh Rajput’s committed suicide to mourn his untimely demise and pay tribute to the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 and initial probe reveals that he was suffering from clinical depression which might have led him to take the step.
In his lengthy and heartfelt tribute to the deceased young actor, industry veteran Big B ponders upon what really leads one to commit suicide. Evidently in shock and denial, just like the rest of us, Amitabh Bachchan begins his tribute post with the most basic yet haunting question – “Why?”
View this post on Instagram
Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest , without asking , seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was a subdued mirth .. subdued because , for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence .. .. I saw a complete work of his in ‘DHONI’ .. the film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance .. but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer .. they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it , or give attention to its bearing .. .. when he spoke or communicated , there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid , yet said in its covered all .. its a trait of excessive intelligence .. and when that takes a diversion from the highway , it invariably ends up against a road bloc - depressive , unwanted , and in belligerent frustration .. .. on one of my meetings with him , I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament , to absolute perfection .. he said he saw that video of Dhoni , a hundred times .. !! .. that was the severity of his professional effort .. .. he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself .. excessiveness can often lead to extremes .. .. what kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery .. .. to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted .. Ab
He went on to praise the deceased actor’s work and how gifted he was and wrote: “…. Many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb ... they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning ... some wondered, some quibbled ... to some it was subdued mirth ... subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own ... his speak was measured ... as was his screen presence.”
Amitabh Bachchan recounted: “On one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of MS Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection ... he said he saw that video of Dhoni a hundred times ... that was the severity of his professional effort.”Big B ended the heart-wrenching note asking the elusive question yet again: “...What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery ... to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted.”
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!