'Why do you end your life?': Amitabh Bachchan’s moving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media a day after industry colleague Sushant Singh Rajput’s committed suicide to mourn his untimely demise and pay tribute to the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 and initial probe reveals that he was suffering from clinical depression which might have led him to take the step.

In his lengthy and heartfelt tribute to the deceased young actor, industry veteran Big B ponders upon what really leads one to commit suicide. Evidently in shock and denial, just like the rest of us, Amitabh Bachchan begins his tribute post with the most basic yet haunting question – “Why?”

The post he put up on Instagram along with a throwback picture he had taken with Rajput, read: “Why ... Why ... Why ... Why ... Sushant Singh Rajput ... why do you end your life… your brilliant talent ... your brilliant mind ... laid to rest, without asking, seeking ... why.”

He went on to praise the deceased actor’s work and how gifted he was and wrote: “…. Many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb ... they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning ... some wondered, some quibbled ... to some it was subdued mirth ... subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own ... his speak was measured ... as was his screen presence.”

Amitabh Bachchan recounted: “On one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of MS Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection ... he said he saw that video of Dhoni a hundred times ... that was the severity of his professional effort.”

Big B ended the heart-wrenching note asking the elusive question yet again: “...What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery ... to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted.”