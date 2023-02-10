Why discovery of lithium deposits in India is a big deal

Lithium deposits have been found for the first time ever in India. The 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium inferred resources have been discovered in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Geological Survey of India.

Lithium, a non-ferrous metal, is one of the key components in EV batteries. India has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans, Reuters reported. To that end, the discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir is a significant one.

Why is the discovery of lithium in India a big deal?

Lithium is one of the key components in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. As the world transitions from gasoline and diesel to electric vehicles, the demand for lithium is going up rapidly too. Lithium is used not only in EVs but also in batteries for gadgets like laptops and mobile phones. It has also found application in the glass and ceramics industries.

The big AI companies to watch out for in 2023 Surging demand is not the only problem with lithium supply – another factor to consider is the fact that lithium resources are concentrated in a few places. Around 50 percent of the world’s lithium deposits are found in the salt flats of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile. Australia also has around 2.7 million tonnes of lithium resources. China, meanwhile, controls 60 percent of the world's capacity for processing raw lithium products into batteries. Some estimates say that China’s dominance in the market for lithium-ion batteries could be as high as 80 percent. With limited supply and rising prices, lithium is a key commodity in today’s world – one that could “soon be more important than oil and gas,” as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Lithium and India India currently relies on import to meet its mineral demand, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt. As the world tries to wean itself off dependence on China for crucial battery materials, India is taking bold steps to position itself as an alternative in the electric vehicle supply chain, according to a Bloomberg report. However, the report from last month also noted that India has only a fraction of the raw materials needed to satisfy domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries. The discovery of Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Jammu and Kashmir is therefore expected to give a big push to the government’s plans of expanding into the EV market. (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News