    Why discovery of lithium deposits in India is a big deal

    Lithium deposits have been found for the first time ever in India. The 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium inferred resources have been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    Lithium is used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries

    Lithium, a non-ferrous metal, is one of the key components in EV batteries. India has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans, Reuters reported. To that end, the discovery of lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir is a significant one.

    Why is the discovery of lithium in India a big deal?

    Lithium is one of the key components in electric vehicle (EV) batteries. As the world transitions from gasoline and diesel to electric vehicles, the demand for lithium is going up rapidly too. Lithium is used not only in EVs but also in batteries for gadgets like laptops and mobile phones. It has also found application in the glass and ceramics industries.