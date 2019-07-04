Why did a chess piece worth Rs 430 sell for Rs 6 crore?

An antique chess piece purchased by an Edinburgh family in 1964 for just five pounds (Rs 430) was recently sold at an auction for 7,35,000 pounds, which amounts roughly to Rs 6.3 crore.

For years, the chess piece was with the family, who had kept it in one of their drawers, unaware of the fact that it is a Lewis Chessmen.

As per a BBC report, the chessmen were first discovered in 1831, buried under layers of sand on the Isle of Lewis.

They, however, believed it possessed some kind of magical significance.

What makes it so exquisite?

The chess piece turned out to be a Viking relic that is at least 900 years old. The tiny ivory object measuring 8.8 cm now belongs to an anonymous bidder who acquired the beauty at a Sotheby's auction held in London on July 2.

It was designed to resemble Norse warriors and was carved out of walrus ivory sometime in the 12th century. Reportedly considered the “greatest” items of the Viking period, these are almost invaluable.

It appeared to be the rook of the chess set and was the first of the missing chessman to be found. The warder wears a helmet and carries a shield and a sword, which could mean the piece has “immense character and power”.

While the hunt for the other pieces of the Lewis Chessmen hasn’t proved fruitful yet, Sotheby's claimed the price fetched by the single piece set a record at the auction.

A Sotheby’s spokesperson said the Scotts had catalogued the chess piece as an “antique walrus tusk warrior chessman”, making it obvious he had no idea that it was an important historical artefact.

When asked about the artefact, auction expert Alexander Kader said his “jaw dropped” while examining the piece after he realised how important it is.