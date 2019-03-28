Why can’t desi tweeple stop talking about PETA’s ‘vegan wings’



Spice up your #SuperBowlSunday with these #vegan cauliflower wings! href="https://twitter.com/peta/status/1092108567941914624?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 3, 2019



The West does it once again! Oblivious to the wonders of the ‘exotic orient’, PETA's official Twitter account shared a tweet last month exhibiting the different ways of cooking 'vegan cauliflower wings', which obviously is plain old ‘gobi manchurian’.This is not the first time they have tried renaming our dishes or appropriating age-old practices or superfoods as fancy, expensive products (remember when they dubbed gulab jamuns 'fried doughnuts'?).

This is not it. Many such instances have surfaced from time-to-time, sending the internet into a frenzy. In fact, it is quite common for restaurants in Western countries to rename Indian dishes, either to make it more acceptable or to appropriate it to suit their demands.

A few years ago, there was a similar hullaballoo surrounding a US restaurant that was selling pooris (fried flatbread) by the name 'bubble scallion pancakes'. Frankly, if you ask us, we probably wouldn't have realised they were passing our age-old breakfast staple under such a fancy name.

Regardless, the desi tweeple just couldn’t restrain themselves from schooling the animal rights organisation, that is vehemently opposed to consuming animal protein. Here’s how some of our Twitter wise desis enlightened PETA.



