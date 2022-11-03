This fancy fruit is getting cheaper even as grocery prices soar

Over the last few years, avocados have earned a reputation for being a fancy fruit. A brunch staple at high-end eateries, a much-touted superfood and an Instagram favourite, high-priced avocados have even been blamed for the inability of millennials to afford houses! But today, as food prices soar worldwide, experts have noticed a curious phenomenon – falling avocado prices.

According to a CNN report, a surplus of avocados has led to a drop in the wholesale price of this buttery fruit.

While prices surged in the first half of 2022, a carton of 48 mid-sized avocados would today cost under $30. This is a drop of 35% year-over-year, and 67% from the peak reached in the last week of June, according to David Magana, senior fresh produce analyst with Rabo AgriFinance.

At the store level, prices dropped 2.6% in September when compared to a year ago in what is certainly good news for households struggling with rising food prices.

The decline in the cost of avocados comes at a time when the overall cost of grocery items is up a staggering 13% when compared to last year, reports CNN. So what has led to these drop?

According to the report, the surprising drop in the cost of avocados can be attributed to an overabundance of the fruit.

“It’s one of those odd situations where this extreme oversupply of avocados is only possible because of a perfect storm of Black Swan events,” said Richard Kottmeyer, managing director of food, agriculture and beverage with FTI Consulting. “For consumers, avocados right now are the green lining to the storm clouds of food inflation.”

The US gets about 92% of its avocado supply from Mexico, and a much smaller number from Peru and the states of Florida and California.

This time, farmers in Mexico saw a better harvest than expected. “Much of the avocado oversupply has wound up in US,” Kottmeyer said. He explained that bumper crops crashed with geopolitics in such a way that it amplified oversupply.

The glut is expected to last into 2023 – so consumers can expect lower avocado prices into the middle of the next year.