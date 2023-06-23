Why Anand Mahindra skipped lunch ahead of the US State Dinner with PM Modi

Anand Mahindra was among 400 dignitaries at the White House State Dinner.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra announced that skipped lunch to work up an appetite for the state dinner hosted by US First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Thursday.

The billionaire landed in Washington DC on Thursday and was an invitee to the State Dinner along with several dignitaries such as Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Mukesh Ambani.

The Mahindra Group Chairman shared a video of Jill Biden telling reporters about the preparations for the gala dinner along with his tweet.

"...Tomorrow night, guest will walk across the South Lawn into a pavilion draped in rich greens with saffron-coloured flowers at every table -- the colours of the Indian flag," she said in the clip shared by news agency ANI.

Anand Mahindra tweeted: “Landed in D.C and honoured to be an invitee to the State Dinner tonight. After hearing this preview of the preparations for dinner made by @FLOTUS I’ve decided to skip lunch, work up my appetite, and do justice to all her efforts!”

The State Dinner was hosted in the White House in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where over 400 dignitaries from the tech world, film and fashion industry as well as billionaire industrialists were invited.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, and Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath are just some big names who attended the State Dinner.