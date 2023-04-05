Why Anand Mahindra is fascinated by this 'seemingly trivial stuff' in a viral clip. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra easily gets fascinated by what he calls trivial stuff and he shares those videos with his 10.4 million Twitter family regularly. This time, it was a “creative and right-brained” way to save time on household chores.

The 9-second clip features a woman folding a t-shirt in just a blink. She places three placards – signed 1, 2 and 3 and places it at the shoulder, mid and bottom edge of the right side of a t-shirt. She then removes the cards and places her hands on those spots and in a swift motion folds the t-shirt in a second.

“I can’t resist being fascinated by this kind of seemingly trivial stuff. May not change the world, but it’s so creative & right-brained. Everything that saves time on mundane chores is progress!” Mahindra tweeted with the clip.

Many users were impressed with the time-saving technique. The video got nearly 3,000 likes within an hour of posting.

“It may look easy in this video (as the person doing it is an practiced expert and the fabric is also maleable)... but not so easy for everyone... please try it,” one person wrote in comments.

“Time saving so I tried but for this it needs practice and are not applicable to all clothes,” wrote another user.

Moneycontrol News