English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Why Anand Mahindra is fascinated by this 'seemingly trivial stuff' in a viral clip. Watch

    A woman in the clip places her hands on three spots and in a swift motion folds the t-shirt in just a second.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.4 million Twitter family. (Image: screengrab from video @Pagerecoveryco/Twitter)

    Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.4 million Twitter family. (Image: screengrab from video @Pagerecoveryco/Twitter)

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra easily gets fascinated by what he calls trivial stuff and he shares those videos with his 10.4 million Twitter family regularly. This time, it was a “creative and right-brained” way to save time on household chores.

    The 9-second clip features a woman folding a t-shirt in just a blink. She places three placards – signed 1, 2 and 3 and places it at the shoulder, mid and bottom edge of the right side of a t-shirt. She then removes the cards and places her hands on those spots and in a swift motion folds the t-shirt in a second.


    “I can’t resist being fascinated by this kind of seemingly trivial stuff. May not change the world, but it’s so creative & right-brained. Everything that saves time on mundane chores is progress!” Mahindra tweeted with the clip.


    Many users were impressed with the time-saving technique. The video got nearly 3,000 likes within an hour of posting.

    “It may look easy in this video (as the person doing it is an practiced expert and the fabric is also maleable)... but not so easy for everyone... please try it,” one person wrote in comments.

    Related stories

    “Time saving so I tried but for this it needs practice and are not applicable to all clothes,” wrote another user.

    “I save 3 more seconds by just crumbling the dress and throwing it into the wardrobe...” one user joked.

    Several Instagram and TikTok channels post such time-saving techniques and life hacks that quickly go viral on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #TikTok #Twitter #Viral Videos
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 03:18 pm