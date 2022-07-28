Why a Kerala man was issued a challan for ‘driving without sufficient fuel’

Basil Syam shared a photo of his challan on Facebook (Image credit: Basilsyam/Facebook)

A motorcycle rider who was issued a challan for “driving without sufficient fuel” has explained why he was fined Rs 250 even though no such offence is mentioned in Kerala’s transport laws for private vehicles.

Kerala resident Basil Syam issued a clarification on the matter after a photo of his challan went hugely viral online, appearing on Instagram pages, Twitter and Facebook meme accounts. Syam explained that it was a typing error from the officer who issued the challan that led to the receipt listing his offence as “driving without sufficient fuel.”

In reality, Syam was only fined Rs 250 for driving on the wrong side of the road.

He gave his account of the incident in a Facebook post, explaining that he riding his Royal Enfield motorcycle on the opposite end of a one-way road to save time while going to office.

A traffic police officer spotted him and asked him to stop for driving on the wrong side. Syam said he was asked to cough up Rs 250, which he did. It was only after reaching office that he looked at the challan and realised it was fined for driving without sufficient fuel.

A Kerala MVD official, who did not wish to be unnamed, told Bike Dekho that there is no provision in India’s Motor Vehicles Act that prevents a person from driving with low fuel. The traffic offence mentioned in Syam’s challan, however, is applicable for commercial transport vehicles.

Commercial vehicles like buses, minivan or even two or three-wheelers are prohibited from stopping for fuel while passengers are seated inside. Drivers can be fined Rs 250 if they refuel with passengers on board.

It was small error on part of the policeman issuing the challan that led to Syam’s viral fame. The Kerala resident has now slammed social media accounts that re-posted his challan without blurring out identifying information like his phone number and vehicle registration number.