Why a Chinese company banned employees from having extramarital affairs

A recent announcement by an unidentified company in eastern China, prohibiting employees from having extramarital affairs, has ignited a fiery debate on social media platforms across the country, South China Morning Post reported. While some individuals have expressed support for the ban, others argue that it infringes upon personal freedoms and privacy. Furthermore, legal experts have pointed out that such a prohibition may be illegal under China's Labour Contract Law.

The company, based in Zhejiang province, issued the "extramarital affairs prohibition" order on June 9, applying it to all married employees. In an internal document, the company stated that the purpose of the rule was to strengthen inner management, promote a corporate culture of loyalty to family, protect families, and enhance employee focus on work.

The document explicitly stated that any employee found violating the ban would be terminated. It urged staff to embrace correct values and strive to be "good employees with four 'Nos'"—no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair, and no divorce.

According to an unnamed staffer from the company, the ban was introduced to encourage employees to maintain stable and harmonious families, thus increasing productivity at work. The staffer emphasized the importance of a harmonious family life, asserting that only with such stability could individuals fully concentrate on their professional responsibilities.

However, legal experts have raised concerns about the legality of the ban. Lawyer Chen Dong from V&T Law Firm in Shanghai explained that, under the country's Labour Contract Law, an employee's termination can only be justified if they are no longer capable of performing their duties or if their capabilities no longer align with the job requirements.

Chen highlighted that even if a company includes an affair ban in its employee manual, it cannot form a legitimate basis for firing staff. Employees who are dismissed based on this reason have the right to take legal action to protect their rights. Chen emphasized that while promoting the right values is commendable, companies cannot infringe upon employees' rights due to extramarital issues.

The company's affair ban has evoked mixed responses on social media platforms. Some individuals voiced their support, praising the company's initiative in combating what they perceive as a widespread issue. One user on Douyin expressed, "Which company is it? We should support it. Thumbs-up to the boss of this company!"

Another commenter said, "Cheating in marriage is probably quite common. The state authorities should intervene. Now a company takes the initiative to fight against this bad behavior. This is a positive energy for society, and the company deserves our respect."

However, critics, including well-known blogger Zhou Kanjun, condemned the ban as an encroachment on personal freedoms and privacy. Zhou argued that companies should not dictate employees' personal lives, emphasizing the importance of individual autonomy and the right to privacy.

As of now, the local municipal human resources and social security bureau, responsible for handling labour disputes, has not received any complaints regarding the affair ban. It remains unclear what prompted the company to implement this extreme measure or if any workplace affairs involving employees played a role in the decision.