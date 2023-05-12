Why 82-year-old man kept father's dead body in freezer for 18 months

The elderly man was living with his father's dead body because he would have missed him. (Representational)

An elderly man in the Dutch town of Landgraaf has been found to have kept his dead father's body in a freezer for over a year, claiming he did so because he wanted to "still talk to him," local media has reported. According to the man, his father passed away 18 months ago at the age of 101, and he “did not want to lose him”.

The 82-year-old man, whose name has not been released, told Dutch media site 1 Limburg about his unique coping mechanism. “I didn’t want to lose [my father]. Otherwise I would miss him,” he told the local outlet.

Local police are currently investigating the situation, though they have not suggested foul play in the father's death. "We are currently investigating the death of this person and why the remains were placed in a freezer," Landgraaf police stated in a release, according to the Evening Standard.

"In the interest of the investigation, we are not making any statements about the relationship between the residents of the building at this time,” they added.

The deceased man's former doctor was the one who alerted the police about the situation, according to De Limburger. When police arrived at the home, they reportedly found it to be in disarray, leading authorities to give the 82-year-old man a week to clean up before they assess whether he is fit to live on his own.

While keeping dead bodies is illegal in the Netherlands and can lead to fines or imprisonment, it is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In 2015, a man in the country kept his dead mother's body hidden for over two years, and even continued to collect her pension and social assistance payments during that time, according to 1 Limburg.

The current case has sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some sympathizing with the man's loss and bizarre method of coping, while others have condemned his actions.