Who's the GOAT? Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni fans weigh in on Twitter

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday as fans debated their favourite GOAT (greatest of all times) cricketer with hashtags featuring a goat.
As the word spread, more fans jumped onto the bandwagon to support their favourite sportsperson.Take a look at some of tweets doing the rounds with the GOAT hashtags.
#ViratKohli. Enough said. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UMN4WiNOCg
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 23, 2022
You Said G.O.A.T,I Heard VIRAT KOHLI#ViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/6DMPJdzEaRFebruary 23, 2022
The Greatest batsman in the history of ODI cricket .#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sB3odL8nvz
— Prashanth.. (@its_King18) February 23, 2022
ROHIT SHARMA GOAT
#RohitSharma | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/2JHvXTm8qI— ROHIT TV™ (@rohittv_45) February 23, 2022
Some are great captain but not a great batsman & some are great batsman but not great captain, when they are both, they are termed as man with great cricketing brain which suits to the
one and only #RohitSharma .
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) February 23, 2022
Perfect example of how a leader should be !#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/LqHjC9RZmm— Nick (@forty_fiveRo) February 23, 2022
G.O.A.T Captain #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/DB2TDV46BT— Rajneesh (@Rajneesh_16) February 23, 2022
MS Dhoni in IPL4700+ Runs
4 ipl cups
10 finals
12 playoffs #MSDhoni
Meanwhile, Netlfix India jumped onto the bandwagon and made the best of the trend with a 3-word tweet.
One man converted boos into cheers and clap, That's Captain cool for you#MSDhoni | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/vH9ciPGo9w— substitute cricketer (@kurkureter) February 23, 2022
While Twitter users battled it out, the goat hashtag appeared with other celebrity names too such as actors Salman Khan, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR and even tennis player Rafael Nadal.
Who is your?
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 23, 2022