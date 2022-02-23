English
    Who's the GOAT? Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni fans weigh in on Twitter

    While Twitter users battled it out, the goat hashtag appeared with other celebrity names too such as actors Salman Khan, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR and even tennis player Rafael Nadal.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST
    Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni topped GOAT trends on Wednesday afternoon. (Image credits: Twitter)

    Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni topped GOAT trends on Wednesday afternoon. (Image credits: Twitter)


    Cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday as fans debated their favourite GOAT (greatest of all times) cricketer with hashtags featuring a goat.

    As the word spread, more fans jumped onto the bandwagon to support their favourite sportsperson.

    Take a look at some of tweets doing the rounds with the GOAT hashtags.








    Meanwhile, Netlfix India jumped onto the bandwagon and made the best of the trend with a 3-word tweet.

    While Twitter users battled it out, the goat hashtag appeared with other celebrity names too such as actors Salman Khan, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR and even tennis player Rafael Nadal.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #goat #MS Dhoni #Prabhas #Rafael Nadal #Rohit Sharma #Salman Khan #vijay #Virat Kohli
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 06:12 pm

