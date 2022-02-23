Who's the GOAT? Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni fans weigh in on Twitter

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni topped GOAT trends on Wednesday afternoon. (Image credits: Twitter)

Cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni began to trend on Twitter on Wednesday as fans debated their favourite GOAT (greatest of all times) cricketer with hashtags featuring a goat.

As the word spread, more fans jumped onto the bandwagon to support their favourite sportsperson.

Take a look at some of tweets doing the rounds with the GOAT hashtags.



The Greatest batsman in the history of ODI cricket .#ViratKohli





Some are great captain but not a great batsman & some are great batsman but not great captain, when they are both, they are termed as man with great cricketing brain which suits to the

one and only #RohitSharma .





Perfect example of how a leader should be !#RohitSharma





MS Dhoni in IPL 4700+ Runs

4 ipl cups

10 finals

12 playoffs #MSDhoni





One man converted boos into cheers and clap, That's Captain cool for you#MSDhoni





Who is your?



Meanwhile, Netlfix India jumped onto the bandwagon and made the best of the trend with a 3-word tweet.

While Twitter users battled it out, the goat hashtag appeared with other celebrity names too such as actors Salman Khan, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR and even tennis player Rafael Nadal.