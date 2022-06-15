WHO to change monkeypox virus name as scientists call it 'discriminatory'

Monkeypox often starts with flu-like symptoms before causing a chickenpox-like rash on the face and body.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that it is working with experts to change the name of the monkeypox virus after a group of international scientists sounded alarms about the virus strain names being “discriminatory” in nature. The virus has spread to over 20 countries in recent weeks.



"WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of #monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes. We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible"-@DrTedros

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 14, 2022

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization was “working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes,” while adding new names will be announced as soon as possible.

This comes a week after a group of 30 scientists from Africa and around the world wrote a paper titled 'Urgent need for a non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing nomenclature for monkeypox virus'.

The WHO decision also comes a year after the global health body decided to assign Greek alphabet names for Covid variants to reduce discrimination after the strains were named for the places they were detected in.

Speaking to Forbes, a WHO spokesperson said that monkeypox was named before the global health body developed guidelines that recommend against using geographic regions or animal names.

The process of naming diseases should be “done with the aim to minimise the negative impact” and avoid offending any “cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups," the spokesperson added.

Currently, the WHO lists two distinct strains of monkeypox on its website: the central African (Congo Basin) clade and the west African clade.

In their paper, the scientists argued referencing the virus as “African” is “not only inaccurate but is also discriminatory.” They also raised concerns about an “increasing narrative in the media” that the recent outbreak is linked to Africa by the use of those names.

The scientists also pointed out that media publications have used photos of African patients for reports on outbreaks spreading in the global north -- a move the director of the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases at Redeemer’s University in Ede, Nigeria, Christian Happi, called “very racist”.

Instead, the scientists recommended that WHO rename the different strains of the virus with numbers.