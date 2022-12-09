 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Who is Sushmita Shukla, the Indian-origin first VP, CEO of the New York Fed

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

Sushmita Shukla has held positions at Liberty Mutual, Merrill Lynch, and GiantBear Inc., a wireless technology and application service provider in New York.

Sushmita Shukla lives in Connecticut and has two daughters. (Image: @sshukla2/LinkedIn)

Indian-origin Sushmita Shukla, a veteran of the insurance industry, has been appointed as the First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She is the the second-ranking officer at the institution.

The 54-year-old, with a career spanning two decades, takes charge on March 2023.

Shukla said in the statement that she is honoured to have the opportunity to work for a mission-driven organisation like the New York Fed.

Education

Shukla has an MBA from New York University (January 2002-April 2005) and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Career