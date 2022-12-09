Who is Sushmita Shukla, the Indian-origin first VP, CEO of the New York Fed

Sushmita Shukla lives in Connecticut and has two daughters. (Image: @sshukla2/LinkedIn)

Indian-origin Sushmita Shukla, a veteran of the insurance industry, has been appointed as the First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She is the the second-ranking officer at the institution.

The 54-year-old, with a career spanning two decades, takes charge on March 2023.

Shukla said in the statement that she is honoured to have the opportunity to work for a mission-driven organisation like the New York Fed.

Education

Shukla has an MBA from New York University (January 2002-April 2005) and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Mumbai.

Career

Stint at Chubb

Shukla was the Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for International Accident and Health at Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, where she led operations, claims technology, and strategic programs for the International Accident and Health business in 51 countries.

Healthfirst

Shukla drove operational efficiencies and transformed customer service and the customer experience. She led an enterprise‐wide transformation program at Healthfirst, where she started as Vice President of Enterprise Business Solutions in 2016 and then served as interim Senior Vice President of Enterprise Transformation in 2017.

The Hartford

Before this, Shukla spent 10 years at The Hartford, where she held various roles, eventually becoming Vice President of Strategic Programs, Billing and Operations Shared Services. Her various operations and technology teams realized multi‐million‐dollar savings through process improvements, digital initiatives, and automation technologies.

Other stints

Shukla has also held positions at Liberty Mutual, Merrill Lynch, and GiantBear Inc., a wireless technology and application service provider in New York.

Achievements

Shukla and her teams won the Chairman’s award at The Hartford in 2009 and 2013.

Family

Shukla has two daughters and lives in Connecticut.

Who said what about her

“We're pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the New York Fed has appointed Sushmita Shukla as First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer,” tweeted the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in its announcement.

Chair of the New York Fed's Board of Directors and Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comunilife Rosa Gil said that Shukla has "deep expertise and leadership acumen that will support the Bank in achieving its mission and strategic priorities.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Fed John Williams described Shukla as a dynamic, inspiring and highly effective leader who brings extensive experience leading large-scale enterprises and transformation initiatives to the Bank.