Who is Shankar Mishra, Mumbai man accused of urinating on Air India co-passenger

Shankar Mishra, who is accused in the onboard urination case in an Air India flight

Delhi police arrested Shankar Mishra on Friday night – nearly six weeks after he urinated on an elderly woman in the business class section of an Air India flight and was allowed to walk off the plane scot-free when it landed. Mishra was arrested in Bengaluru last night and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

During an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, Shankar Mishra, allegedly in an inebriated condition, exposed himself and urinated on a co-passenger – a woman in her 70s.

In her account of the incident, the woman said the airline gave her a change of clothes but refused to let her change her seat, which was soaked in urine, despite there being vacant seats in the first class section of the plane. Instead, she was made to sit on the crew seat.

She said she was made to confront and negotiate with the accused, who begged her not to file a complaint as it would impact his family. “I told him his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him,” she said.

As the airline did not lodge a complaint against Mishra, he was allowed to walk off the plane without consequences once it landed in Delhi. Investigation into the incident picked up pace when the woman wrote to N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, for action to be taken against the man.

Air India has been slammed for its handling of the incident. A pilot and four crew members from the flight have been de-rostered, while Mishra has been handed a 30-day ban now.

Who is Shankar Mishra?

Shankar Mishra is the man accused of urinating on an Air India co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

The 34-year-old is a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra. He had lived in the Kurla neighbourhood of the city for two decades, according to an Indian Express report.

Neighbours said that Mishra lived with his elderly parents, wife and two-year-old daughter.

Mishra was the India Vice-President of American financial services company Wells Fargo. He was sacked from his position this week as the incident came to light. Wells Fargo said it found the allegations levelled against Mishra “deeply disturbing.”

Mishra had been absconding from his Mumbai home and a lookout notice had been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country.

He was arrested from Bengaluru on Friday night and brought to Delhi. Although he had switched off his phone, Mishra was still using his social media accounts to communicate with friends, which left a digital footprint that eventually allowed police to trace him.

Mishra changed his social media profile name and later deactivated or deleted it, Moneycontrol’s analysis showed.