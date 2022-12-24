10 facts about Richard Verma, ex-US ambassador to India nominated for new role

Richard Verma, the former US ambassador to India and an air force veteran, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to take over a top state department post.

Verma's name has been recommended for the position of Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. In effect, he will be the department's chief operating officer.

Here is a look at Verma's life and career:

Early life and education

- Born in 1968 to Indian immigrant, Verma grew up in Pennsylvania.

- He went on to earn law degrees from the Lehigh University, Georgetown University Law Center and the American University’s Washington College of Law.

Career - Verma served as a captain in the US Air Force from 1994 to 1998. - Verma's top diplomatic roles include senior national security advisor to the Senate majority leader from 2002 to 2007 and US Ambassador to India from 2014 to 2017. As ambassador, Verma is credited with championing historic progress in defense, trade and clean energy co-operation. - Verma's legal experience includes being Mastercard's chief legal officer and global head of public policy, partner at international law firm Steptoe & Johnson and senior counsellor with the strategy firm Albright Stonebridge Group. - He has also held executive positions at the investment management company T. Rowe Price and business advisory firm The Asia Group. - Verma is also part of the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees. Awards and honours - Verma has received several military and civilian award, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the State Department's Distinguished Service Award. - The India Abroad newspaper ranked him among the most 50 most influential Indian-American people. - Verma is also the recipient of the Council on Foreign Relations International Affairs Fellowship.

