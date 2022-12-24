 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

10 facts about Richard Verma, ex-US ambassador to India nominated for new role

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 24, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

Born in 1968 to Indian immigrant parents, Richard Verma built a distinguished career in military, diplomacy and law.

Richard Verma, the former US ambassador to India, was named for a new role. (Image credit: Ford Foundation)

Richard Verma, the former US ambassador to India and an air force veteran, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to take over a top state department post.

Verma's name has been recommended for the position of  Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. In effect, he will be the department's chief operating officer.

Here is a look at Verma's life and career: 

Early life and education

- Born in 1968 to Indian immigrant, Verma grew up in Pennsylvania.

- He went on to earn law degrees from the Lehigh University, Georgetown University Law Center and the American University’s Washington College of Law.